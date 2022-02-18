Test & Go scheme may soon allow foreign tourists coming by land and sea

At a meeting last week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) considered a proposal by its operations centre to accept tourists entering the country through the border checkpoint in the northeastern Nong Khai province and aboard sea cruises or yachts, according to official documents available on Friday.

The visitors will be required to follow the same rules as those entering Thailand by air. These include registration through the Thailand Pass system and two Covid-19 tests with the RT-PCR method.

The CCSA, which is chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed its operations centre to discuss the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies for implementation.