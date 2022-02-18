Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Test & Go scheme may soon allow foreign tourists coming by land and sea

The Test & Go scheme is likely to be expanded to include vaccinated foreign visitors who are entering Thailand by land and sea.

At a meeting last week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) considered a proposal by its operations centre to accept tourists entering the country through the border checkpoint in the northeastern Nong Khai province and aboard sea cruises or yachts, according to official documents available on Friday.

The visitors will be required to follow the same rules as those entering Thailand by air. These include registration through the Thailand Pass system and two Covid-19 tests with the RT-PCR method.

The CCSA, which is chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed its operations centre to discuss the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies for implementation.

Test & Go scheme may soon allow foreign tourists coming by land and sea

Regarding land entry from Laos through the First Friendship Bridge, the scheme will initially accept tour groups.

For those entering by sea, their first Covid test will be conducted aboard their ship and the second one at a local hospital.

Further details regarding the programme’s implementation were unavailable on Friday.

Test & Go scheme may soon allow foreign tourists coming by land and sea

Test & Go scheme may soon allow foreign tourists coming by land and sea

Related News

Published : February 18, 2022

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.