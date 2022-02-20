Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

The centre also found that misinformation about government moves relating to the pandemic was being shared widely and causing public panic, she said

"Fake news in this group includes a sound clip of a Public Health Ministry meeting to make it sound as if the government is concealing information related to Covid-19 vaccines, and Food and Drug Administration documents related to vaccine consideration," the spokesperson added.

"Some fake news also exploited Covid-19 fears to cause panic, such as [a fraudulent report] that the Public Health Ministry had warned people not to travel and or undertake other public activities as the influenza situation is worrisome."