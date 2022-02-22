Government serious about dealing with human trafficking

He said the government is following international human rights principles to help all people without discrimination.

"The government has cooperated with international organisations and networks to tackle human trafficking issues, which also includes prostitution both offline and online, as threatening and harming others is unacceptable," he said.

He added that people can send clues related to human trafficking issues to government agencies, confirming that the government is ready to make efforts to tackle these issues.

Kongcheep added that the government had arrested a lot of suspects involved in the Rohingya trafficking case in 2015, adding it will continue the investigation once it receives more clues.

He said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed military officers in border areas to arrest anyone who illegally sneaks into Thailand.

He said more officers have been deployed on border areas from where immigrants sneak into the country, especially the Thailand-Myanmar border, adding that surveillance has been increased.

"According to statistics, more than 200 immigrants were arrested daily; on February 20 alone up to 248 Myanmar immigrants were arrested in Kanchanaburi and Chanthaburi provinces," he said.