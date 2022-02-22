Democrat chief vows support for amending MP election, political parties laws

“I think all versions of the MPs election bills have similar principles,” Jurin said. “But I think some versions of the political parties bills are different so we must consider them and obey the joint decisions of coalition partners.”

One of the bills to amend the political parties law was proposed by the main opposition Pheu Thai Party. The party proposed amendments to Section 28 and 29 of the political parties law to allow outsiders to provide useful advice to parties.

Currently, a political party faces dissolution if it allows an outsider to influence or dominate the party’s directions and affairs.

The amendments seek to change the electoral system to use two ballots for constituency MP elections and for party-list MP elections. The number of constituency MPs will also be increased from 350 to 400 and the number of party-list MPs reduced from 150 to 100.

Jurin expressed confidence that the amendment bills would pass the first readings following deliberations expected on Thursday and Friday.