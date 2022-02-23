Two Facebook pages refute Anutin’s remarks that no Covid patients are lying on pavements

Earlier, Anutin insisted on Tuesday that no Covid-19 patients were lying on pavements waiting for help, saying hospital beds were still available.
However, the Saimai Tong Rot page said on Tuesday that the group had found a 61-year-old patient lying at the pavilion in Wat Sutthi Sa Ard in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district for two nights.
“The group offered help to the patient before sending the person to a community isolation centre in the area,” the page said.
Meanwhile, the Zendai page said on Monday that it found a security officer lying in front of a bank after he failed to contact a hospital under the social security system for treatment.
The group had sent the patient to a community isolation centre in Kannayao district.
The group later found another patient lying on the pavement after he tested positive for Covid-19. The page also pointed out that he developed fatigue.
“An emergency medical unit assisted the patient,” the page said, adding that the group was waiting for a hospital to accept the patient for treatment.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
