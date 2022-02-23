Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Two Facebook pages refute Anutin’s remarks that no Covid patients are lying on pavements

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Two Facebook pages refute Anutin’s ...

The Saimai Tong Rot (Saimai District Must Survive) and Zendai Facebook pages posted evidence of Covid-19 patients lying on pavements awaiting help, refuting Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s remarks.

Earlier, Anutin insisted on Tuesday that no Covid-19 patients were lying on pavements waiting for help, saying hospital beds were still available.

However, the Saimai Tong Rot page said on Tuesday that the group had found a 61-year-old patient lying at the pavilion in Wat Sutthi Sa Ard in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district for two nights.

“The group offered help to the patient before sending the person to a community isolation centre in the area,” the page said.

Two Facebook pages refute Anutin’s remarks that no Covid patients are lying on pavements

 

Meanwhile, the Zendai page said on Monday that it found a security officer lying in front of a bank after he failed to contact a hospital under the social security system for treatment.

The group had sent the patient to a community isolation centre in Kannayao district.

The group later found another patient lying on the pavement after he tested positive for Covid-19. The page also pointed out that he developed fatigue.

Two Facebook pages refute Anutin’s remarks that no Covid patients are lying on pavements

“An emergency medical unit assisted the patient,” the page said, adding that the group was waiting for a hospital to accept the patient for treatment.

Related News

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.