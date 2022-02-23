Two Facebook pages refute Anutin’s remarks that no Covid patients are lying on pavements

Meanwhile, the Zendai page said on Monday that it found a security officer lying in front of a bank after he failed to contact a hospital under the social security system for treatment.

The group had sent the patient to a community isolation centre in Kannayao district.

The group later found another patient lying on the pavement after he tested positive for Covid-19. The page also pointed out that he developed fatigue.

“An emergency medical unit assisted the patient,” the page said, adding that the group was waiting for a hospital to accept the patient for treatment.