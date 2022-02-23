SPRC, agencies begin mission to seal undersea oil pipe damage

The operation was started by Royal Thai Navy's divers and underwater drones were deployed from His Thai Majesty Ship (HTMS) Nong Sarai to survey the atmosphere under the single point mooring at a depth of 27-30 metres.

The operation will take 11 days, of which three days will be spent injecting the sealant into the valves. However, the work will also depend on the prevailing weather, waves and winds.