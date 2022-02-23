Mon, March 07, 2022

SPRC, agencies begin mission to seal undersea oil pipe damage

Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) Plc and related agencies on Tuesday began operations to seal leakage in an undersea pipe in Rayong to prevent further impacts on the environment and communities nearby.

The operation was divided into three steps: injecting a sealant into the valves, sucking residual oil out, and wrapping the leaking parts of the damaged pipe under the supervision of foreign experts, the oil pipe manufacturer and related government agencies.

The operation was started by Royal Thai Navy's divers and underwater drones were deployed from His Thai Majesty Ship (HTMS) Nong Sarai to survey the atmosphere under the single point mooring at a depth of 27-30 metres.

The operation will take 11 days, of which three days will be spent injecting the sealant into the valves. However, the work will also depend on the prevailing weather, waves and winds.

Meanwhile, Marine Department deputy director-general Phuriphat Teerakunphisut said the department and related agencies have deployed their vessels to monitor the operation to ensure that oil slicks will not be washed up.

