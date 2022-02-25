Prayut says Covid-19 crisis ‘over soon’ if citizens cooperate

In a Thursday Facebook post, he said the global Covid-19 situation needed to be monitored, adding that Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India and Singapore will likely experience rising infections.
He also confirmed that Omicron was less severe than Delta, pointing out that the number of patients suffering moderate to severe symptoms as of February 22 was below 20 per cent.
"The majority of Covid-19 patients developed mild symptoms and were able to receive treatment under home or community isolation schemes," he said.
Prayut said the CCSA has been able to reduce treatment expenses thanks to Omicron’s lower severity and cheaper medical supplies.
He added that 92 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Thailand have recovered, higher than the global average of 83 per cent.
"Also, Thailand is among the countries that have successfully reopened under Covid-19 prevention measures in line with the global situation, drawing foreign tourists worldwide," he said.
"Moreover, Bangkok was ranked sixth among global convention cities in 2021."
He confirmed that Covid-19 patients can still receive free treatment under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) scheme, adding that government and private hospitals cannot deny free treatment.
Meanwhile, the National Health Security Office had increased its number of hotlines to 3,000 lines and added the Line account @NHSO to support the rising number of Covid-19 cases, he said.
"Also, provincial government agencies have been told to ready expansion of field hospitals, prepare emergency plans and ensure there are no gatherings that violate Covid-19 prevention measures."
He also confirmed that adjustment of CCSA measures was based on medical advice, scientific studies and recommendations based on the Covid-19 situation, Thai social context, and public safety balanced with the economy.
"I am convinced that medical potential and citizens' cooperation will enable Thailand to overcome this Covid-19 crisis, which will be ended soon," he concluded.
Published : February 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
