Prayut says Covid-19 crisis ‘over soon’ if citizens cooperate

He also confirmed that Omicron was less severe than Delta, pointing out that the number of patients suffering moderate to severe symptoms as of February 22 was below 20 per cent.

"The majority of Covid-19 patients developed mild symptoms and were able to receive treatment under home or community isolation schemes," he said.

Prayut said the CCSA has been able to reduce treatment expenses thanks to Omicron’s lower severity and cheaper medical supplies.

He added that 92 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Thailand have recovered, higher than the global average of 83 per cent.

"Also, Thailand is among the countries that have successfully reopened under Covid-19 prevention measures in line with the global situation, drawing foreign tourists worldwide," he said.

"Moreover, Bangkok was ranked sixth among global convention cities in 2021."