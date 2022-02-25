Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Korn warns of rising food, fuel prices if Russia-Ukraine conflict expands

The Thai economy will suffer if the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict lingers or expands, former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij warned on Friday.

He noted that both countries – not just major trading partners like the US and European Union – are significant to the Thai economy.

“A conflict that expands into a war will have an impact on us one way or another. What’s clear now is that the price of oil is rising, while stocks and cryptocurrencies are falling. If this [armed conflict] extends or expands, the Thai economy will definitely be affected,” Korn said in a Facebook post.

Korn, who also leads the Kla Party, said Ukraine is more important to the global economy than thought earlier. He also pointed out that Russia sends its gas to Europe through Ukraine and disruption can have an impact on global fuel prices.

He also said Ukraine is a major producer of food, especially wheat, and cattle.

“It is said that Ukraine has the potential to feed up to 600 million people. If this conflict continues, food prices will surge, which will result in a higher cost of living,” Korn wrote.

Related News

Published : February 25, 2022

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.