NMG marches into the future with ‘One Nation’ strategy

Among the changes, Nation News Agency will be revived to provide a database and quality news to all media outlets under the group, according to the CEO.

“We firmly adhere to the principle ‘Content is king while context is queen’. The focus is on good and quality news in a proper context. Also, we remain firm in our commitment to media ethics and the duty of scrutinising corruption and protecting the public interest. We disagree with content that is socially destructive or causes hatred in society,” he said.

Under the One Nation project, there is a plan to develop a business model for NMG’s assets, including collected photographs and exclusive content, such as documentaries.

Those assets could be turned into digital format and distributed through a new platform or ecosystem, according to the CEO.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding with Future Competere Co Ltd, which specialises in developing the digital assets business. This is another important step for Thai media circles,” he said.

Digital assets, particularly those in the form of non-fungible token (NFT), have become increasingly popular worldwide, with a growing number of creators and collectors both domestically and overseas.

NMG executive director Adisak Limparungpatanakij, who is in charge of The Nation NFT unit, says that over the past 50 years of its existence, NMG has amassed a large collection of content stored in the digital format.

“These include about 3 million photos of incidents and events that are historically valuable and 60,000 copies of newspapers published continuously for over 50 years,” Adisak said.

“We are in the process of creating NFTs from those collections,” he added.