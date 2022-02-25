Researchers offer fixes for perpetual flooding, drought in Thai-Myanmar border

Results of the research project, “Joint Evaluation of Thailand and Myanmar on Flooding and Drought for the Management of Cross-Border Water Resource”, were presented at Le Meridien hotel in Chiang Rai on Friday.

The study focused on the Sai-Ruak River, a natural border between Thailand and Myanmar, which originates in Myanmar and flows past Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district before emptying in the Mekong River in the Golden Triangle area in the province’s Chiang Saen district.

The area is often hit by severe flooding in the rainy season and by drought in the dry season, causing adverse impacts on the residential and economic zones on both sides of the border.

Surasee Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources, presided over the presentation.