Prayut orders state agencies to prepare for fallout of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prayut has also instructed agencies to come up with plans and measures to help restrict the impact on Thai consumers, who are already struggling in the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.

The premier has also ordered all state agencies to ensure there is sufficient medication, supplies and treatment for Covid-19 patients as the number of cases has been on a constant rise over the past few weeks.

“He said everybody should strictly follow public health measures and get their booster shots quickly. People should also follow current affairs to plan their next move and adapt to the world situation,” Thanakorn quoted Prayut as saying.

A total of 25,449 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Since January 1, there have been a cumulative total of 621,462 infections, 452,510 of whom have recovered, while 201,044 are still under treatment.

Thailand has rolled out more than 123 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in February last year.