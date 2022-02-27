Pheu Thai queries Chinese firm’s role in submarine engine replacement

Yuttapong pointed out that China does not produce submarine engines, while German engine manufacturer MTU Friedrichshafen had rejected CSOC’s request.

“Hence, I will write to the PM and Navy chief to not change the engine as it will put the users in danger,” he said.

Yuttapong also said that CSOC is not a representative of the Chinese government, but is actually a brokerage company. He also clamed that the project manager and three CSOC executives who had shown up to oversee the construction of the submarine wharf were questionable because they had arrived in Thailand as Chinese-language teachers. He backed this claim with information from the Department of Employment.

“Also, there is no progress on the construction even though they have received 15 per cent of the budget,” he said, urging the premier and Navy chief to look into this issue.