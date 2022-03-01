Ukraine Embassy in Bangkok accepting donations ‘to save lives’

The US, its Western allies and other countries responded to the invasion by imposing economic sanctions on Moscow, including removing Russian banks from the Swift international interbank payment system on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians in Thailand and many other countries have held demonstrations calling for peace and condemning Russia’s war on their country.

Ukraine’s Bangkok embassy has reported up to 4,500 Russian military personnel have been killed during the invasion, though these figures are unconfirmed. The embassy said Russia had invaded with tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armoured vehicles, heavy artillery and anti-aircraft warfare systems.

On Tuesday, satellite images showed a Russian armoured convoy stretching at least 65 kilometres advancing towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

The first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine ended with no sign of a breakthrough on Monday.