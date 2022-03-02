Privileges for motorists who register for M-Flow

Motorists who now register via www.mflowthai.com or the mflowthai mobile application can use the motorway twice for free and get a 20 per cent discount on the toll fee for three months. The privilege is capped at 100,000 motorists.

M-Pass users who register for M-Flow will receive a 100 baht discount when using the expressway/motorway.

Meanwhile, those who register for M-Flow via @mflowthai Line official account will receive a 60 baht discount e-coupon for use at 7-11 convenience stores. This is capped at 50,000 motorists.

The Department of Highways will continue offering promotions that benefit registrants, the department said.