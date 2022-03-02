Privileges for motorists who register for M-Flow

More than 130,000 motorists had registered for the smoother M-Flow after it officially opened on February 15.
Motorists who now register via www.mflowthai.com or the mflowthai mobile application can use the motorway twice for free and get a 20 per cent discount on the toll fee for three months. The privilege is capped at 100,000 motorists.
M-Pass users who register for M-Flow will receive a 100 baht discount when using the expressway/motorway.
Meanwhile, those who register for M-Flow via @mflowthai Line official account will receive a 60 baht discount e-coupon for use at 7-11 convenience stores. This is capped at 50,000 motorists.
The Department of Highways will continue offering promotions that benefit registrants, the department said.
For unregistered motorists who have already paid a fine after using M-Flow and not paying on time, the department will refund the fine depending on the payment method, such as by credit or debit card, between March 1 and 7. Anyone who has not received a fine refund can request one at www.mflowthai.com or via the mflowthai mobile app.
For inquiries or more information, contact call centre 1586 extension 1, @mflowthai Line official account or the M-Flow Facebook page.
The department also confirmed that unregistered motorists can use M-Flow tollbooths and pay fees until March 31. After that, they need to pay the toll fee within seven days or face a fine ten times the amount.
The department is asking M-Flow users to pay toll fees in time to avoid fines.
For updated information, visit www.doh.go.th or contact 02 206 3789.
Published : March 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
