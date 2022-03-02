1,450 physically challenged people hired by private sector under govt project

Suchart said the project was initiated by the prime minister and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who supervises the Labour Ministry.

Suchart said the two wanted the Labour Ministry to create employment chances for the sensitive group of physically challenge people so that they could have better quality of life and could depend on themselves.

Suchart said the department had targeted 1,000 jobs for the disabled in 2023, but 1,450 people had already been hired, 45 per cent better than the target.

The project would generate a total of Bt165.65 million in income for the 1,450 people, Suchart said.

He said 187 companies supported the project. They included: Kasikornbank Plc, Italian-Thai Development Plc, Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Plc, Adecco Thailand and Guardforce Thailand.