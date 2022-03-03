Controversial TAO at it again with expensive plan, graft watchdog says

On Thursday, the group reported on its Facebook page “Watchdog ACT” that the results of Racha Thewa TAO’s e-bidding for the new set of Kinnari lampposts would be unveiled on March 11.

“Again, they make another purchase. We must closely watch this new purchase project,” the Watchdog ACT wrote in its Facebook post.

Last year, the Racha Thewa TAO was accused of overpaying for the purchase of 6,773 solar-powered Kinnari poles — costing 642.6 million baht, or 94,884 baht each — between 2019 and 2021.

The controversial purchase came under the scrutiny of the National Anti-Corruption Commission although the Racha Thewa TAO’s executives denied any irregularities or deviation from regulations.

Only one company was involved in the procurement and installation of those decorative poles along the streets in many areas under the TAO’s jurisdiction.