Thailand to make artificial rain to tackle looming threat of drought

Samroeng Sangphuwong, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, said the aim of this nationwide operation is to help farmers and to water forests to prevent fires. He also said that the operation will help refill reservoirs and dams as well as solve dust pollution, especially the problem with PM2.5 fine particles.

The department has set up rainmaking units in 10 provinces in five regions, namely:

Upper North: Chiang Mai and Tak

Lower North: Phrae and Phitsanulok

Central: Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi

Upper Northeast: Udon Thani

Lower Northeast: Buri Ram

East: Chanthaburi

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan

The department is also setting up chemical refilling stations in Khon Kaen and Rayong.

Since February 15, the department has set up four units to monitor the situation and work towards easing the scarcity of water in some areas. It has also sent a helicopter to explore the possibility of forest fires in the North.