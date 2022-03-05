Spring News marks 12th anniversary with vow to help unite Thai society

Spring News launched as a television channel in 2010, broadcasting straightforward and accurate news at a time when Thailand was immersed in political conflict.
It quickly gained a strong following among Thai viewers and expanded to an online service 10 years later.
With an audience of 8 million followers and growing, Spring News had to find the best method to present the news online. The presentation had to be new and unique in the Thai media sphere while reaching international standards of journalism.
Spring News changed its work mindset and found the answer: it must be responsible for every news item presented and every topic must be thoroughly checked for truth and accuracy before publication.
The aim was to reduce the focus on drama and social strife in favour of beneficial news topics and inspiring content.
This was how the Spring News concept of “Digitally changing your life” was born.
The move into online media switched the spotlight from TV news anchors to “storytellers”, who add depth, detail and accuracy to the daily picture of Thai events. Positive and beneficial programmes are also a strong feature of the new philosophy.
To fulfil its role as a news publisher, Spring News must first be a creator, filter and innovator in different and engaging formats. It has an important goal, which is to create a healthy society and environment for future generations of Thais to prosper and progress beyond our current difficulties.
This is its commitment to Thailand as Spring News reaches its 12th anniversary.
Spring News invites all people to drive Thai society in a better direction at the website www.springnews.co.th or via its social media.
Published : March 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
