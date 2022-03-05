Spring News marks 12th anniversary with vow to help unite Thai society

It quickly gained a strong following among Thai viewers and expanded to an online service 10 years later.

With an audience of 8 million followers and growing, Spring News had to find the best method to present the news online. The presentation had to be new and unique in the Thai media sphere while reaching international standards of journalism.

Spring News changed its work mindset and found the answer: it must be responsible for every news item presented and every topic must be thoroughly checked for truth and accuracy before publication.

The aim was to reduce the focus on drama and social strife in favour of beneficial news topics and inspiring content.