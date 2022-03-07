Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Thira said it also placed a burden on the country's public health system and long-term expenditure.

Citing medical reports, Thira pointed out that patients who develop long Covid symptoms will face many problems, such as difficulties in accessing services, returning to full-time work, maintaining relationships and engaging in daily life activities.

He added that Australian researchers have urged the government and people to pay attention to long Covid symptoms, as it could have an impact on patients in the long term, citing an academic article published in the Medical Journal of Australia.