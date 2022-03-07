Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Long Covid is a condition where some people infected with Covid-19 experience lingering symptoms for many weeks or even months after they begin to recover.
Thira said it also placed a burden on the country's public health system and long-term expenditure.
Citing medical reports, Thira pointed out that patients who develop long Covid symptoms will face many problems, such as difficulties in accessing services, returning to full-time work, maintaining relationships and engaging in daily life activities.
He added that Australian researchers have urged the government and people to pay attention to long Covid symptoms, as it could have an impact on patients in the long term, citing an academic article published in the Medical Journal of Australia.
He advised people to take precautions against being infected by Covid-19, by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others, avoiding eating or drinking with others, and taking a day off if they feel sick.
"In addition, the government should urgently implement policies and measures to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases to reduce the number of patients who could suffer from long Covid symptoms," he said.
Published : March 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
