Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Many people worldwide are paying attention to “long Covid” symptoms among patients, as it also affects their relatives and the country, Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine lecturer Thira Woratanarat wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Long Covid is a condition where some people infected with Covid-19 experience lingering symptoms for many weeks or even months after they begin to recover.

Thira said it also placed a burden on the country's public health system and long-term expenditure.

Citing medical reports, Thira pointed out that patients who develop long Covid symptoms will face many problems, such as difficulties in accessing services, returning to full-time work, maintaining relationships and engaging in daily life activities.

He added that Australian researchers have urged the government and people to pay attention to long Covid symptoms, as it could have an impact on patients in the long term, citing an academic article published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

He advised people to take precautions against being infected by Covid-19, by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others, avoiding eating or drinking with others, and taking a day off if they feel sick.

"In addition, the government should urgently implement policies and measures to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases to reduce the number of patients who could suffer from long Covid symptoms," he said.

Related News

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.