Thais urged to use public transport to cut down on expenses as fuel price not dropping

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said the rising cost of fuel is still a short-term problem, and it is too early for the ministry to consider cutting the excise tax for benzyl fuel.
As for diesel, he said the Oil Fund is responsible for ensuring the price does not rise.
Meanwhile, Santi said he does not think the Russia-Ukraine war will expand because superpowers like the US, EU and China are trying to stop that from happening.
In the meantime, he said, Thais can use public transport to reduce their daily expenses and reduce the consumption of energy.
Published : March 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022