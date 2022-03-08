Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Thais urged to use public transport to cut down on expenses as fuel price not dropping

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it was not reducing the excise tax on benzyl fuel because it has already spent huge sums on maintaining the price of energy.

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said the rising cost of fuel is still a short-term problem, and it is too early for the ministry to consider cutting the excise tax for benzyl fuel.

As for diesel, he said the Oil Fund is responsible for ensuring the price does not rise.

Meanwhile, Santi said he does not think the Russia-Ukraine war will expand because superpowers like the US, EU and China are trying to stop that from happening.

In the meantime, he said, Thais can use public transport to reduce their daily expenses and reduce the consumption of energy.

Related News

Published : March 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.