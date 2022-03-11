Actor and national artist Sorapong Chatree dies at 71

His family has announced that the funeral will be held at Wat Thep Sirinthrawat Temple in Bangkok’s Pom Prab Sattru Phai district from Friday.

Sorapong is survived by four children and had married two times. His current wife, Duangduaen Jithaisong, came runner-up in Miss Thailand World 1986.

Sorapong was born Pittaya Tiamswate on December 8, 1950 in Maha Rat district, Ayutthaya province. He launched his acting career in 1968 and appeared in minor and supporting roles in Thai television soap operas and films.

In 1971, film director Prince Chatrichalerm Yukol handed Sorapong the male lead in the science fiction movie "Out of the Darkness", which is considered Sorapong's breakthrough picture.