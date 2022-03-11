Tue, March 22, 2022

Actor and national artist Sorapong Chatree dies at 71

Thai actor and national artist Sorapong "Ek" Chatree died of lung cancer at Bumrungrad Hospital on Thursday (March 10) afternoon after years of battling the disease.

His family has announced that the funeral will be held at Wat Thep Sirinthrawat Temple in Bangkok’s Pom Prab Sattru Phai district from Friday.

Sorapong is survived by four children and had married two times. His current wife, Duangduaen Jithaisong, came runner-up in Miss Thailand World 1986.

Sorapong was born Pittaya Tiamswate on December 8, 1950 in Maha Rat district, Ayutthaya province. He launched his acting career in 1968 and appeared in minor and supporting roles in Thai television soap operas and films.

In 1971, film director Prince Chatrichalerm Yukol handed Sorapong the male lead in the science fiction movie "Out of the Darkness", which is considered Sorapong's breakthrough picture.

Sorapong was one of Thailand’s top male stars by the mid-1970s, eventually displacing the older Sombat Metanee from the limelight. Despite ageing, he retained his popularity till the end of his life and became known as a key supporting actor.

He was named a National Artist of Thailand in 2009. His hometown was transformed into a museum and cultural tourism destination where the story of his life is exhibited.

Sorapong acted in almost 600 films and about 100 soap operas. He received many awards and accolades for his iconic roles in several films, including “Sat Manut”, “Chewit Bud Sop”, “Meu Peun”, “Meu Peun II”, “Salawin”, “Ong Bak II” and “Sia Dai II”.

