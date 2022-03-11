Government promises utmost efforts to alleviate impact from soaring oil prices

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Friday that the Energy and Finance ministries, as well as the National Economic and Social Development Council, are considering different measures to cushion the impact from the soaring fuel prices.

“The three agencies are preparing additional measures in case the situation persists. We are looking for additional measures besides maintaining diesel price at not more than 30 baht per litre,” he said.

Supattanapong, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said the government was closely following changes in diesel oil prices to be ready with appropriate measures.