Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

The body of the 37-year-old actress was recovered from Chao Phraya River near Rama VII Bridge on February 26, two days after she reportedly fell out of a speedboat that she was riding with five others.

Her mother and brother have lodged a complaint with Nonthaburi police seeking an investigation into the incident, saying they did not believe the death was an accident. They have also filed a request for a fresh autopsy. Nida’s mother, however, has agreed to accept a large compensation from one member of the group.

Meanwhile, police reportedly summoned the five for questioning on Sunday, and have also spoken to 29 other witnesses about the actress’s death.

One of the companions, Phaiboon "Robert" Trikanjananun, was quoted by police as saying that he was behind the wheel of the boat when it lurched and knocked Nida into the river. All five also admitted they were drinking while on the speedboat.