Tue, March 22, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed police to speed up the investigation into the death of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong.

“The premier wants investigators to be transparent and employ the principles of forensic science,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Prayut has also urged people attending the memorial services to stringently follow Covid-19 prevention measures.

Memorial services are being held at Liberty Church Bangkok in Saphan Sung district at 6.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

The body of the 37-year-old actress was recovered from Chao Phraya River near Rama VII Bridge on February 26, two days after she reportedly fell out of a speedboat that she was riding with five others.

Her mother and brother have lodged a complaint with Nonthaburi police seeking an investigation into the incident, saying they did not believe the death was an accident. They have also filed a request for a fresh autopsy. Nida’s mother, however, has agreed to accept a large compensation from one member of the group.

Meanwhile, police reportedly summoned the five for questioning on Sunday, and have also spoken to 29 other witnesses about the actress’s death.

One of the companions, Phaiboon "Robert" Trikanjananun, was quoted by police as saying that he was behind the wheel of the boat when it lurched and knocked Nida into the river. All five also admitted they were drinking while on the speedboat.

