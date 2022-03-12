Water projects aim to turn Kanchanaburi’s ‘little Isaan’ from dust bowl to rice bowl

Previous attempts to relieve drought and boost agriculture in the area included transferring water from the Mae Klong River. But these failed to provide enough irrigation to relieve droughts and poverty in the area.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, in his role as National Water Resources Committee chairman and director of the National Water Command, acknowledged the problem and ordered a solution to be found for the five districts.

Ponds and lakes dug to tap groundwater since 2020 had improved living conditions in the neighbouring Lao Khwan and Huai Krachao districts, said Central Region water management subcommittee chairman Somkiat Prajamwong. The project had increased the amount of water, revenue, and prices in the districts as locals no longer had to travel work in other areas, he added.

However, the groundwater ponds were not sufficient to feed crops in the rest of “little Isaan”, which remains drought-prone.