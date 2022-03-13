Tight security in Yala after banners put up demanding independence

Banners reading “Free Patani. Patani is not Siam” were found in several spots in Yala. Malay-Muslim insurgents have been calling the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and four districts of Songkhla the “Patani” state and have been demanding independence from Thailand.

The latest act of insurgency comes after a bomb attack in Yala’s Bannang Sata district on March 10 injured 10 rangers and civilians.

Yala police chief Pol Maj-General Tinnakorn Rungmat ordered police to join forces with troops and Interior Ministry officials to step up security after catching sight of the banners. on

Security has also been tightened in preparation for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit, who will arrive on the first flight to land at Betong International Airport in Yala on Monday.