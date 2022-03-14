Naysayers, rumours, fake news have made Covid-19 battle tough: virologist

“Many people believe in such fake news if they consume it frequently, especially about Covid-19 and vaccines,” he said.

Yong added that rumour campaigns, which only carry about 20 per cent truth, generally cause traumatic stress among people, resulting in an impact on society and the economy. Also, he said, bullying from naysayers is very common in social media.

“Hence, media outlets should be honest and patient as the truth will eventually surface,” he said, adding that it was a pity people had lost opportunities to battle against the disease.