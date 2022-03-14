Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Ministry readies 4-phase plan for Covid-19 pandemic to endemic transition

The Public Health Ministry will offer a proposal on transitioning Covid-19 from a pandemic to endemic at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Friday (March 18).

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to preside over the meeting.

“According to the plan, the Public Health Ministry and related agencies will ease Covid-19 prevention measures in line with the situation so people can start leading normal lives,” he said.

Thanakorn explained that the Covid-19 transition plan will be divided into four phases:

• Phase 1 (March 12 to early April): This so-called “combatting” phase will focus on launching measures to contain the spread of the disease.

• Phase 2 (April to May): Called the “plateau” phase, it will focus on keeping the number of Covid-19 infections low.

• Phase 3 (end May to June 30): The so-called “declining” phase will focus on maintaining the number of new Covid-19 cases to below 2,000 daily.

• Phase 4 (from July onwards): Called the “post-pandemic” phase, it will focus on transitioning Covid-19 from a pandemic to endemic disease.

“The focus is still on vaccinating as many people as possible, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to reduce deaths and provide treatment to vulnerable people effectively,” he added.

Thailand recorded 22,130 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Monday, bringing the cumulative cases in the country since January 1 to 983,520.

Separately, the total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered nationwide stands at 126,176,878 doses, of which 54,419,126 people were given their first Covid-19 shot, 49,977,239 their second and 21,780,513 a booster.

Published : March 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

