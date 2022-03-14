Ministry readies 4-phase plan for Covid-19 pandemic to endemic transition

Thanakorn explained that the Covid-19 transition plan will be divided into four phases:

• Phase 1 (March 12 to early April): This so-called “combatting” phase will focus on launching measures to contain the spread of the disease.

• Phase 2 (April to May): Called the “plateau” phase, it will focus on keeping the number of Covid-19 infections low.

• Phase 3 (end May to June 30): The so-called “declining” phase will focus on maintaining the number of new Covid-19 cases to below 2,000 daily.

• Phase 4 (from July onwards): Called the “post-pandemic” phase, it will focus on transitioning Covid-19 from a pandemic to endemic disease.

“The focus is still on vaccinating as many people as possible, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to reduce deaths and provide treatment to vulnerable people effectively,” he added.