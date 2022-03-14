Tue, March 22, 2022

Governors told to crack down on animal feed, fertiliser hoarders

The Interior Ministry on Monday called on provincial governors to ensure there is no hoarding of animal feed and fertilisers in areas under their jurisdiction.

The order, signed by the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Chayawut Chanthorn, told provincial governors to instruct district chiefs to check animal feed and fertilisers stocked by shops in their areas.

The district chiefs will then be required to coordinate with the chief district agricultural office, the chief provincial commerce officer and other government agencies concerned.

Chayawut’s order also demanded a weekly report of the price and stocks of animal feed and fertilisers to be submitted to the ministry every Friday.

Provincial governors have also been instructed to ensure district chiefs and police take strict legal action against vendors caught hoarding stock to wait for prices to rise.

The permanent secretary reasoned that action had to be taken in line with the prime minister’s instruction that police and the Agriculture and Commerce ministries join forces to prevent traders from hoarding and taking advantage of farmers.

Prices have been surging because the Russia-Ukraine war has led to a shortage of raw materials used in the production of fertilisers and animal feed.

Published : March 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

