Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Covid-19 crisis deals heavy blow to Chiang Mai elephant park

Chiang Mai’s Maetaeng Elephant Park and Clinic has sustained more than 100 million baht in losses over the past three years and the owner is looking to sell the outfit.

Wassana Thongsuk said her park mostly relied on income from foreign tourists, but tourists had disappeared over the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said her park has been struggling so badly that she was forced to sell off a plot of land in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district to find the cash to keep the business alive.

Wassana said up to 250,000 baht is spent every month to cover the cost of taking care of the park’s elephants and paying their handlers, which has resulted in a 100 million baht burden.

The park, set up more than 28 years ago, housed as many as 60 elephants, 50 owned by the park and the remaining 10 borrowed from others.

Covid-19 crisis deals heavy blow to Chiang Mai elephant park

She said the borrowed elephants had been returned to their owners and though she initially thought of selling some of the remaining elephants, she dropped the idea because moving out of the premises will be difficult for the animals. To prevent this trauma, she decided to sell the entire business instead so the new owner can take care of them.

She said she had not yet come up with a price for the business, but interested investors are welcome to talk to her. She added that a Chinese businessman had offered her 1 billion baht for the park last year, but she was still mulling the offer.

Covid-19 crisis deals heavy blow to Chiang Mai elephant park

Related News

Published : March 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.