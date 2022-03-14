Covid-19 crisis deals heavy blow to Chiang Mai elephant park

She said her park has been struggling so badly that she was forced to sell off a plot of land in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district to find the cash to keep the business alive.

Wassana said up to 250,000 baht is spent every month to cover the cost of taking care of the park’s elephants and paying their handlers, which has resulted in a 100 million baht burden.

The park, set up more than 28 years ago, housed as many as 60 elephants, 50 owned by the park and the remaining 10 borrowed from others.