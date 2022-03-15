Molnupiravir more effective than Favipiravir for Covid patients: WHO



The antiviral comes in 200mg capsules and patients are required to consume four capsules every 12 hours for five days. The pill can be prescribed to outpatients to ease the severity of symptoms and cut down on the death rate by 30 per cent.

A batch of Molnupiravir has arrived in Thailand and will be distributed to hospitals next week. Since the supply of this antiviral drug is limited, it will only be prescribed to high-risk patients such as the unvaccinated, the elderly, people with chronic diseases and those with low immunity.

Molnupiravir cannot be prescribed to pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women, as well as those who are breastfeeding because the drug may affect young children adversely, Manoon said.

He also added that the drug may have unknown side effects like cancer, and the Covid-19 virus may develop a resistance to it and mutate. Hence, he said, long-term effects of the drug need to be studied further.