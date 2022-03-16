Tue, March 22, 2022

Protesters urge Russia to halt Ukraine war

Foreigners living in Thailand gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district on Tuesday, urging Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The protest came as Russian Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin held a press conference at the embassy on the situation between Russia and Ukraine and the relationship between Moscow and Bangkok.

He confirmed the Thai-Russian relationship was still strong despite Thailand voting in the UN against Moscow over the conflict.

Regarding the war, the ambassador reiterated that Russia “had long tried to end this conflict in Ukraine – for the past eight years – in Donetsk and Luhansk, and even last year Moscow proposed measures for security and stability there, but failed to succeed as it was ignored by Western countries, the US and NATO".

 

Russian Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin

Tomikhin defended his country’s military operation in Ukraine, strongly insisting that civilian infrastructure such as schools or residential buildings were “never targeted”.

Protesters urge Russia to halt Ukraine war Protesters urge Russia to halt Ukraine war

Published : March 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

