Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai

Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek imparted martial arts training to American soldiers participating in the Hanuman Guardian 2022 military exercise.

On Monday, Buakaw was selected as a special instructor to teach American and Thai soldiers Muay Thai. He was selected because he has taught the art in many countries.

Buakaw provided the soldiers with both theoretical and practical training, including warm-up exercises before fights, punching, kicking, striking with the knee, sparring, and also “wai kru”, a Thai ritual in which students pay respects to teachers.

Hanuman Guardian has been held annually for the past eleven years.

It is being held this year at the 31st Infantry Regiment garrison in Lopburi, having commenced on February 11 and ending on March 24.

Buakaw is currently practising while he is a member of the board of directors of the KickBoxing Association. His Buakaw Village will be used as a training camp for Thai kickboxers who will compete at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, from May 12 to 23.

Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai

Related News

Published : March 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.