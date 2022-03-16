Buakaw trains US, Thai soldiers in Muay Thai

Buakaw provided the soldiers with both theoretical and practical training, including warm-up exercises before fights, punching, kicking, striking with the knee, sparring, and also “wai kru”, a Thai ritual in which students pay respects to teachers.

Hanuman Guardian has been held annually for the past eleven years.

It is being held this year at the 31st Infantry Regiment garrison in Lopburi, having commenced on February 11 and ending on March 24.

Buakaw is currently practising while he is a member of the board of directors of the KickBoxing Association. His Buakaw Village will be used as a training camp for Thai kickboxers who will compete at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, from May 12 to 23.