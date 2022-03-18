Tue, March 22, 2022

BMTA not suspending any services, confirms top official

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has warned people to stop believing rumours that it will stop providing bus services from Friday onwards.

BMTA’s managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said people should stop sharing such fake news, adding that tickets can still be booked via www.transport.co.th, across the counter and via BMTA agents.

He added that BMTA is setting up a schedule for interprovincial buses during the Songkran festival and will meet with other relevant agencies on March 29.

For more information, call the BMTA 1490 hotline.

