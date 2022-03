Moves to make travel during Songkran safer, easier, cheaper

“The plan will focus on giving people easy access to public transport, boosting their confidence in service quality, reducing accidents, managing traffic and coordinating with related agencies on facilitating travel,” he said.

Saksayam added that the ministry will also provide the following services during Songkran:

Waiver of toll fees

April 12-18: Burapha Withi and Kanchanapisek expresses

April 13-15: Si Rat, Udon Ratthaya and Chalerm Mahanakorn expressways

April 12-18: Motorway No 7 (Bangkok - Pattaya) and Motorway No 9 (Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli, Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae and Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian)

Temporary opening of Motorway No 6 (Pak Chong – Sikhiu – Kham Thale Sor)

April 11-14 for departures

April 15-18 for arrivals

Free parking in Suvarnabhumi Airport's Zone C from April 11-17