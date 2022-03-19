New TAT campaign targets young ‘green’ tourists with Bt400,000 in prizes

The “Green novices, anyone can go green easily” campaign offers over Bt400,000 in prizes to young domestic travellers who take part in “challenges”.

The challenges include producing online content promoting eco-friendly tourism and taking trips with a budget of just Bt1,000, said TAT’s deputy governor for domestic marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

People interested in taking part in a challenge or booking package tours for eco-friendly community trips in 25 provinces can visit the campaign website at www.มือใหม่หัดกรีน.com.

Travel vloggers can vie for more than Bt200,000 in prizes by submitting their videos promoting responsible tourism among youngsters at www.มือใหม่หัดกรีน.com/challenge.