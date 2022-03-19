New TAT campaign targets young ‘green’ tourists with Bt400,000 in prizes

The “Green novices, anyone can go green easily” campaign offers over Bt400,000 in prizes to young domestic travellers who take part in “challenges”.
The challenges include producing online content promoting eco-friendly tourism and taking trips with a budget of just Bt1,000, said TAT’s deputy governor for domestic marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
People interested in taking part in a challenge or booking package tours for eco-friendly community trips in 25 provinces can visit the campaign website at www.มือใหม่หัดกรีน.com.
Travel vloggers can vie for more than Bt200,000 in prizes by submitting their videos promoting responsible tourism among youngsters at www.มือใหม่หัดกรีน.com/challenge.
Meanwhile, students are invited to complete an eco-friendly trip on an assigned route by spending no more than Bt1,000, with Bt100,000 in prizes up for grabs.
The campaign also includes a quiz competition, with participants required to answer questions that test their knowledge of eco-friendly tourism. The winners of a lucky draw receive prizes totalling Bt100,000.
The TAT and Sanook Travel websites have tips on how to become responsible tourists at a young age. Among the eco-friendly ideas are using fabric bags and personal tumblers to reduce plastic use, choosing coral-friendly sunscreen, and leaving no food waste.
The campaign also offers a selection of environment-friendly products and accommodation for tourists who want to go green.
Collaborating in the campaign are Airbnb, Robinhood Travel, TraveliGo.com, Nakhonchai Air, Avis, Canon, Element 72, Stanley, Keen, Rubber Killer, Ecotopia at Siam Discovery, and Sanook.com.
Published : March 19, 2022
