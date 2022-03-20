North, Central, South of Thailand to be hit with heavy rains on Sunday

The storm will also strengthen prevailing winds over the West of Thailand.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the North, western parts of the Central region and the South. People in these areas should beware of severe conditions,” the department said.

It further explained that strengthening winds and thundershowers will create 2-metre high waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

“All ships and boats should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershower areas. Small boats should stay ashore in the upper Andaman area,” the department warned.