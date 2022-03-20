Tue, March 22, 2022

North, Central, South of Thailand to be hit with heavy rains on Sunday

A tropical cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains to the North, western parts of the Central region and the South on Sunday, the Thailand Meteorological Department has said.

According to the weather report, an active low-pressure cell over the Bay of Bengal will develop into a tropical cyclone before moving to the upper portion of the bay and hit Myanmar from Sunday to Tuesday.

The storm will also strengthen prevailing winds over the West of Thailand.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the North, western parts of the Central region and the South. People in these areas should beware of severe conditions,” the department said.

It further explained that strengthening winds and thundershowers will create 2-metre high waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

“All ships and boats should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershower areas. Small boats should stay ashore in the upper Andaman area,” the department warned.

People have been encouraged to stay tuned for weather updates.

Published : March 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

