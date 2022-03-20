Rain brought by tropical storm gives Bangkok respite from heat

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Drainage and Sewerage Department reported that as of 4pm, the capital’s Huai Khwang district had been hit with the heaviest rain measuring at 97.5mm.

Heavy rain was also recorded in Wang Thong Lang (80mm) and Watthana district (76.5mm).

The department also reported that a part of Sukhumvit Road at the Bang Na intersection, Pracha Songkroah, Prachasuk and Thian Ruam Mitr roads in Din Daeng and Ramkhamhaeng Soi 3 in Suan Luang district had been flooded. However, the floods were shallow and there was no traffic congestion as Bangkok roads usually have light traffic on Sundays.