Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Rain brought by tropical storm gives Bangkok respite from heat

Heavy to moderate rains on Sunday gave many Bangkokians relief from the searing summer heat, but also left several roads slightly flooded.

The rains, unleashed under the influence of a tropical storm over the Bay of Bengal, kicked off at about 2pm.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Drainage and Sewerage Department reported that as of 4pm, the capital’s Huai Khwang district had been hit with the heaviest rain measuring at 97.5mm.

Heavy rain was also recorded in Wang Thong Lang (80mm) and Watthana district (76.5mm).

Rain brought by tropical storm gives Bangkok respite from heat The department also reported that a part of Sukhumvit Road at the Bang Na intersection, Pracha Songkroah, Prachasuk and Thian Ruam Mitr roads in Din Daeng and Ramkhamhaeng Soi 3 in Suan Luang district had been flooded. However, the floods were shallow and there was no traffic congestion as Bangkok roads usually have light traffic on Sundays.

Related News

Published : March 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.