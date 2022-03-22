Tourism ministry wants all travel restrictions removed by June 1 if Covid rate drops

Meanwhile from April 1, travellers entering Thailand under the Test & Go scheme will no longer be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken in the 72 hours before departure, according to a CCSA announcement on March 18. However, they must still book a hotel plus RT-PCR test on the first day of arrival and take a rapid antigen test (ATK) on the fifth day.

Phiphat said the timeline for lifting restrictions would facilitate tourists, stimulate the economy and comply with the Public Health Ministry's policy of switching from pandemic to endemic in July.