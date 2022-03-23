Sat, March 26, 2022

State of emergency extended until May 31

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 22) approved a proposal from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the Covid-19 emergency degree, which will end on March 31, by two months, or from April 1 to May 31, said a news source.

The extension of the emergency decree aims to enable health authorities to control the spreading of Covid-19 in an efficient and continuous manner.

The cabinet also approved CCSA’s proposal on disease control measures during Songkran Festival of 2022 to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.

The measures are as follow:

  1. Vaccinated people are allowed to travel between provinces to visit their families during Songkran holidays (April 13-17).
  2. People in risky groups or having symptoms similar to Covid-19 are advised to take ATK test 72 hours before traveling or joining Songkran activities.
  3. All Songkran activities must be organized in designated areas approved by the provincial communicable disease committee, whereas organizers must strictly follow the Covid Free Setting practice.
  4. Water splashing, face-powder daubing, and foam parties are prohibited in public areas.
  5. Selling or drinking alcohol will be prohibited in Songkran activity areas.

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

