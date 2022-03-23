State of emergency extended until May 31

The extension of the emergency decree aims to enable health authorities to control the spreading of Covid-19 in an efficient and continuous manner.
The cabinet also approved CCSA’s proposal on disease control measures during Songkran Festival of 2022 to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.
The measures are as follow:
Published : March 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022