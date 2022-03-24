Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

The four suspects are Pornpimon (23), Aiyada (21), Komsan (24) and Sirikanya (27).
The officials seized 83,154 packs of fake tobacco worth more than 10 million baht.
Pornpimon and Aiyada were charged with allegedly selling fake tobacco, while Komsan and Sirikanya were charged for violating the Trademark Act BE 2560 (2017).
The arrests came after the ECD received complaints that fake tobacco was being smuggled and sold online in Chanthaburi’s Soi Dao district.
A police investigation found the network smuggled fake tobacco via the Ban Laem Immigration Checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district and sold the tobacco online.
“Once customers transferred cash to the network, the fake tobacco was sent via private logistics companies,” the police explained. “The network consists of several members with circulating funds of more than 50 million baht.”
The police described it as worrisome, as it is considered a violation of the Trademark Act BE 2534 (1991) and Customs Act BE 2560 (2017), and would affect consumers as fake tobacco is contaminated with chemical residue.
The police also warned people to check the stamp duty, product brand or tax payment information to see whether the tobacco is real or fake.
“People can provide us with clues via the Central Investigation Bureau or ECD Facebook pages,” the police added.
Published : March 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022