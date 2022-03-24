Wed, March 30, 2022

in-focus

Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), the Department of Intellectual Property and the Homeland Security Investigations bureau teamed up to arrest four suspects who were allegedly involved in fake-tobacco smuggling in Chanthaburi on Wednesday.

The four suspects are Pornpimon (23), Aiyada (21), Komsan (24) and Sirikanya (27).

The officials seized 83,154 packs of fake tobacco worth more than 10 million baht.

Pornpimon and Aiyada were charged with allegedly selling fake tobacco, while Komsan and Sirikanya were charged for violating the Trademark Act BE 2560 (2017).

The arrests came after the ECD received complaints that fake tobacco was being smuggled and sold online in Chanthaburi’s Soi Dao district.

A police investigation found the network smuggled fake tobacco via the Ban Laem Immigration Checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district and sold the tobacco online.

Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

“Once customers transferred cash to the network, the fake tobacco was sent via private logistics companies,” the police explained. “The network consists of several members with circulating funds of more than 50 million baht.”

Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

The police described it as worrisome, as it is considered a violation of the Trademark Act BE 2534 (1991) and Customs Act BE 2560 (2017), and would affect consumers as fake tobacco is contaminated with chemical residue.

Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

The police also warned people to check the stamp duty, product brand or tax payment information to see whether the tobacco is real or fake.

Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

“People can provide us with clues via the Central Investigation Bureau or ECD Facebook pages,” the police added.

Related News

Published : March 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Nern Maprang ‘forest conservation area’ can be used by villagers, department clarifies

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Temporary closure of 258 national, forest parks

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Three more national parks to seek Asean Heritage Park listing

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Move to allow public to make booze for personal consumption comes a step closer

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Latest News

SET Index expected to climb ‘before a fall’

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Nern Maprang ‘forest conservation area’ can be used by villagers, department clarifies

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Temporary closure of 258 national, forest parks

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Three more national parks to seek Asean Heritage Park listing

Published : Mar 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.