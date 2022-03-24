Four nabbed for alleged fake-tobacco smuggling, sales

The arrests came after the ECD received complaints that fake tobacco was being smuggled and sold online in Chanthaburi’s Soi Dao district.

A police investigation found the network smuggled fake tobacco via the Ban Laem Immigration Checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district and sold the tobacco online.

“Once customers transferred cash to the network, the fake tobacco was sent via private logistics companies,” the police explained. “The network consists of several members with circulating funds of more than 50 million baht.”