Tue, April 05, 2022

Real estate heir Pla Wan escapes death as his Bentley rolls, goes up in flames

Vorasit “Pla Wan” Issara, owner of Phuket’s ultra-luxury Sri Panwa resort, narrowly escaped death along with three friends when his Bt30-million Bentley crashed and rolled several times before bursting into flames on Phetkasem Road in Phang Nga province on Thursday night.

Police at Thai Muang station were alerted to the accident at around 7pm. Witnesses said they saw the luxury car losing control at speed then flipping several times before coming to a rest in the middle of the road. Four occupants then exited the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

All four reportedly suffered only minor injuries, while police are investigating the cause of the accident and the fire.

This is the second time in the past 12 months that Issara has been involved in a serious car crash.

On March 14 last year, Vorasit was badly injured when his Subaru sports car smashed into a power pole on Sakdidet Road in Phuket’s Wichit subdistrict. He was trapped in the driver’s seat and had to be pried out using hydraulic equipment before being sent to hospital where he was treated for a brain injury. He later made a full recovery.

Vorasit, 41, is the managing director and face of Sri Panwa resort on Phuket’s east coast. Sri Panwa was built by the Charn Issara Group, a company run by his family. As the third-generation heir of the wealthy Issara family, Vorasit spearheaded the Bt6-billion investment on 80 rai to create the luxury 52-unit resort. During Covid-19 outbreak, he turned Sri Panwa into an ultra-luxury “quarantine” facility to serve high-spending tourists and celebrities visiting Phuket.

 

