Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Govt cushion for rising cost of living ‘not enough’, survey finds

Many street vendors and taxi drivers said they are not satisfied with government measures aiming to cushion low-income earners from the impact of rising oil prices, a survey conducted by The Nation has learned.

The global price of crude oil has surged due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Those surveyed said they wanted the government to freeze the price of all necessities, not just cooking gas and NGV or LPG for taxis.

Street vendors told the reporters that they want the government to offer additional subsidies to low-income earners, while taxi drivers said the reduction of fuel prices was “too little”.

The government recently launched subsidies to help low-income earners for three months from May to July, including a discount on cooking gas and gas for vehicles.

Anusorn Thamajai, former dean of Rangsit University’s Economics Faculty, however, said three months was “too short” a period for the measures to make an actual difference. To have a palpable effect, he said, the measures should be extended for at least six months.

“The Russia-Ukraine war is expected to linger on, so immediate measures will only deal with the problem temporarily,” he said.

The academic also called on the government to update its database on people below the poverty line, so financial assistance goes to those who are actually affected.

Related News

Published : March 25, 2022

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.