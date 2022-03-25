Govt cushion for rising cost of living ‘not enough’, survey finds

The global price of crude oil has surged due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Those surveyed said they wanted the government to freeze the price of all necessities, not just cooking gas and NGV or LPG for taxis.

Street vendors told the reporters that they want the government to offer additional subsidies to low-income earners, while taxi drivers said the reduction of fuel prices was “too little”.

The government recently launched subsidies to help low-income earners for three months from May to July, including a discount on cooking gas and gas for vehicles.