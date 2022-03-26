Chantaburi shows self-isolation system working well as Thailand transitions to endemic

Chanthanburi has confirmed 10,370 Covid-19 cases since January 1 from nearly 20,000 people who tested positive via rapid ATKs.

On Saturday, Thailand recorded 26,234 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths over the previous 24 hours. The self-isolation system has been adopted across the country as part of the transition to lifting most restrictions and declaring an endemic by July.

“The OPSI system has helped alleviate crowding at public and private hospitals so that beds are available for patients with severe symptoms,” said Satit. “About 90 per cent of patients in OPSI system are asymptomatic and will be given Fah Talai Jone capsules until they are cured, while 10 per cent will be giveb Favipiravir tablets to treat mild symptoms.”