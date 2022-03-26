Chantaburi shows self-isolation system working well as Thailand transitions to endemic

Chanthanburi has confirmed 10,370 Covid-19 cases since January 1 from nearly 20,000 people who tested positive via rapid ATKs.
On Saturday, Thailand recorded 26,234 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths over the previous 24 hours. The self-isolation system has been adopted across the country as part of the transition to lifting most restrictions and declaring an endemic by July.
“The OPSI system has helped alleviate crowding at public and private hospitals so that beds are available for patients with severe symptoms,” said Satit. “About 90 per cent of patients in OPSI system are asymptomatic and will be given Fah Talai Jone capsules until they are cured, while 10 per cent will be giveb Favipiravir tablets to treat mild symptoms.”
Satit added that people should take their family members, especially elders who have yet to be vaccinated, to get a jab immediately so they are protected during Songkran’s family get-togethers next month.
“Those who were vaccinated more than three months ago should also get a booster shot as their immunity has likely fallen by now,” he added.
Getting vaccinated at suitable intervals was the best way to avoid severe symptoms if you contract the virus, said Satit.
As of March 24, 79 per cent of Chanthaburi population had received at least one jab of Covid-19 vaccine, while 35 per cent had received a booster shot. Meanwhile 76 per cent in high-risk groups – the elderly, frontline medics, and those with health problems – had been fully vaccinated.
Published : March 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022