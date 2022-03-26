Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Labour Ministry opens door to job opportunities in South Korea

The Labour Ministry’s Department of Employment on Thursday launched a new registration system for workers looking for employment in South Korea.

This is in line with a memorandum of understanding on the Employment Permit System (EPS) by the two countries in 2020.

Under the EPS system, registrants must be aged between 18 and 39, must not have any health complaints, criminal or drug abuse records and have never lived in South Korea under the E-9 and/or E-10 visa for at least five years.

Registrants are also required to pass the EPS Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) and have labour skills as specified by South Korea’s Human Resources Development Service.

South Korea recently announced it is accepting more than 6,000 Thai workers for the manufacturing industry and agriculture and livestock businesses.

Those interested can register for a test in either sector via the Overseas Employment Administration Division's website:

• Manufacturing: Registration is being accepted for 5,671 workers (2,836 men and 2,835 women) from March 24 to 28.

• Agriculture and livestock: Registration will be accepted for 342 workers (equal number of men and women) between April 20 and 22.

Registrants who are eligible for the test and the testing venue for the manufacturing industry will be announced on April 11, while those eligible for jobs in the agriculture and livestock industry will be announced on May 23 via:

• Epsthailand Facebook page

• Human Resources Development Service of South Korea website

• Overseas Employment Administration Division website

For more information, contact:

• Overseas Employment Administration Division: (02) 245 9429, (02) 245 6716

• Employment Offices in Bangkok and other provinces nationwide

• Labour Ministry hotline 1506 press 2, and Department of Employment hotline 1694.

Related News

Published : March 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.