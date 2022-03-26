Labour Ministry opens door to job opportunities in South Korea

This is in line with a memorandum of understanding on the Employment Permit System (EPS) by the two countries in 2020.
Under the EPS system, registrants must be aged between 18 and 39, must not have any health complaints, criminal or drug abuse records and have never lived in South Korea under the E-9 and/or E-10 visa for at least five years.
Registrants are also required to pass the EPS Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) and have labour skills as specified by South Korea’s Human Resources Development Service.
South Korea recently announced it is accepting more than 6,000 Thai workers for the manufacturing industry and agriculture and livestock businesses.
Those interested can register for a test in either sector via the Overseas Employment Administration Division's website:
• Manufacturing: Registration is being accepted for 5,671 workers (2,836 men and 2,835 women) from March 24 to 28.
• Agriculture and livestock: Registration will be accepted for 342 workers (equal number of men and women) between April 20 and 22.
Registrants who are eligible for the test and the testing venue for the manufacturing industry will be announced on April 11, while those eligible for jobs in the agriculture and livestock industry will be announced on May 23 via:
• Epsthailand Facebook page
• Human Resources Development Service of South Korea website
• Overseas Employment Administration Division website
For more information, contact:
• Overseas Employment Administration Division: (02) 245 9429, (02) 245 6716
• Employment Offices in Bangkok and other provinces nationwide
• Labour Ministry hotline 1506 press 2, and Department of Employment hotline 1694.
Published : March 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
