Labour Ministry opens door to job opportunities in South Korea

Under the EPS system, registrants must be aged between 18 and 39, must not have any health complaints, criminal or drug abuse records and have never lived in South Korea under the E-9 and/or E-10 visa for at least five years.

Registrants are also required to pass the EPS Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) and have labour skills as specified by South Korea’s Human Resources Development Service.

South Korea recently announced it is accepting more than 6,000 Thai workers for the manufacturing industry and agriculture and livestock businesses.