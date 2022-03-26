Expert shows how to kill Covid virus on used ATKs to prevent re-infection

The Chulalongkorn University specialist noted that most buildings in Thailand have no proper system to separate and dispose of infectious waste, meaning used ATKs are often mixed in with other general household waste. However, the virus on used test kits can easily be neutralised with household chemicals, he added.

“If the used ATKs fall into canals or rivers, it could cause local water sources to be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus,” Yong said.

He urged people to dispose of test kits in the red-coloured infectious waste bags – even if the result is negative.

People should also kill the Covid-19 virus on the ATKs before disposal, he added.