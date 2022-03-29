Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

NHSO gets Favipiravir supplies for ‘green category’ Covid-19 patients

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy on Monday delivered 500,000 capsules of Favipiravir to the National Health Security Office (NHSO) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients under the NHSO home and community isolation system.

The supply was received by NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree at the royal academy’s head office in Bangkok’s Lak Si district.

“Owing to the Omicron variant, most Covid-19 patients are in the green category, or those who have mild or no symptoms and can be treated at home or in community isolation centres,” Jadet said. “NHSO has set up the 1330 hotline for those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not require hospital treatment. Once they provide information about their symptoms, officials will call them back and arrange for the delivery of drugs until they have recovered fully.”

Jadet added that NHSO has also delivered 10,000 courses of the Fah Talai Jone herbal medicine to health volunteer offices in more than 900 communities in Bangkok where the infection rate is high. This herbal medication will be distributed among Covid-19 patients to reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms.

Apart from calling 1330, people can also visit https://www.nhso.go.th/ to find the nearest health volunteer office where they can get Covid-19 drugs.

Published : March 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
