Government eyes Phuket as world-class ‘medical plaza’

Services available would include a care centre for the elderly, palliative care, and rehabilitation centre, he added.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised the success of the Phuket Sandbox as a good sign for Thailand’s tourism sector and economy, according to the spokesman.
The prime minister thinks the next focus should be on medical tourism and promoting Thailand as an international medical hub, Thanakorn said.
“Covid-19 has severely affected Thailand’s tourism industry. The prime minister says the focus should be on turning the crisis into an opportunity,” the spokesman said.
He said that the government would promote the country’s medical tourism due to its potential in healthcare and medical services that are acceptable internationally.
The Phuket Sandbox has attracted more than 400,000 tourists and generated more than THB21 billion in revenue, and circulated more than THB50 billion in the economic system, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The project was launched on July 1, 2021, as part of the cautious reopening of the country amidst a new wave of Covid-19.
Thailand is bidding to host a Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket, under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.
Last month, the Thailand International Health Expo 2022 was held in Bangkok, as part of the move to promote Thailand as a medical tourism destination. Deals worth over THB10.6 billion were struck during the event, held from March 17-20.
Published : April 01, 2022
