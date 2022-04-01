Government eyes Phuket as world-class ‘medical plaza’

Services available would include a care centre for the elderly, palliative care, and rehabilitation centre, he added.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised the success of the Phuket Sandbox as a good sign for Thailand’s tourism sector and economy, according to the spokesman.

The prime minister thinks the next focus should be on medical tourism and promoting Thailand as an international medical hub, Thanakorn said.

“Covid-19 has severely affected Thailand’s tourism industry. The prime minister says the focus should be on turning the crisis into an opportunity,” the spokesman said.