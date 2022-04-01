Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

The revocation, made under the Non-Life Insurance Act with effect from Friday, was aimed at protecting the interest of both companies’ customers, he said.

Suttipol explained that the two insurers had been given time to rectify financial issues stemming from their Covid insurance policies that promised lump-sum payments to those infected by the coronavirus.

However, the shareholders of both insurance companies refused to increase their capital and insisted on discontinuing their business.

Southeast Insurance still owes THB13.5 billion as Covid claims, while Thai Insurance owes THB4.6 billion, according to the OIC secretary-general.