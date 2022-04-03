Mon, April 04, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Thailand’s freakishly cool summer is due to strong winds brought by a high-pressure system from China, not melting icebergs, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Sunday.

The statement came after several experts blamed the cool weather on a polar vortex caused by global warming – a claim that went viral among netizens.

Among them was Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, who in a Facebook post on Sunday called on the government to ensure people and animals are kept warm during this sudden drop in temperatures.

TMD, however, said a high-pressure system from China can sometimes hit Thailand with thundershowers, cold weather and strong winds.

"This occurred on March 25, 2019, when Thailand was hit with cool temperatures for two or three days during summer,” the department said.

TMD added that the polar vortex does not usually affect Thailand as the Himalayan mountain range redirects cold winds.

“Hence, there is no possibility of Thailand being hit by cold winds from the North Pole like the US,” the department said.

