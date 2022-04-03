Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Among them was Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, who in a Facebook post on Sunday called on the government to ensure people and animals are kept warm during this sudden drop in temperatures.

TMD, however, said a high-pressure system from China can sometimes hit Thailand with thundershowers, cold weather and strong winds.

"This occurred on March 25, 2019, when Thailand was hit with cool temperatures for two or three days during summer,” the department said.