Summer heat arrives across Thailand this week as temperatures soar

The temperature will rise by 3-5 centigrade in upper Thailand over the next four days (April 4-7) as a high-pressure system from China weakens, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday.

On Friday and Saturday (April 8-9), a low-pressure cell will cover upper Thailand, resulting in hot weather and haze during the day.

Meanwhile, strong easterly wind across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will lead to thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the areas throughout the week. People in the South were warned of possible flash flooding. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

The Met department said Thailand’s early summer is unusually cool because of strong winds brought by the Chinese high-pressure system, not a polar vortex caused by global warming, as claimed by some experts.