Tue, April 05, 2022

Summer heat arrives across Thailand this week as temperatures soar

The mercury will rise by several degrees across most of Thailand this week, as the hot season arrives in earnest.

The temperature will rise by 3-5 centigrade in upper Thailand over the next four days (April 4-7) as a high-pressure system from China weakens, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday.

On Friday and Saturday (April 8-9), a low-pressure cell will cover upper Thailand, resulting in hot weather and haze during the day.

Meanwhile, strong easterly wind across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will lead to thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the areas throughout the week. People in the South were warned of possible flash flooding. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

The Met department said Thailand’s early summer is unusually cool because of strong winds brought by the Chinese high-pressure system, not a polar vortex caused by global warming, as claimed by some experts.

Weather forecast for this week:

North

During April 4-7: A temperature rise of 3-5C with isolated thundershowers. Lows of 19-23C, highs of 30-33C.

During April 8-9: Hot and hazy during the day with isolated thundershowers. Lows of 23-25C, highs of 34-38C.

Northeast

During April 4-7: A temperature rise of 3-5 °C. Lows of 21-23C, highs of 27-34C.

During April 8-9: Hot and haze during the day. Lows of 24-26C, highs of 34-38C.

Central

During April 4-7: A rise of 3-5C with isolated light rain. Lows of 21-25C, highs of 32-34C.

During April 8-9: Hot and hazy during the day. Lows of 21-26C, highs of 35-38C.

East

During April 4-7: A rise of 3-5C. Lows of 23-26C, highs of 32-35C. Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

During April 8-9: Hot and hazy during the day. Lows of 23-26C, highs of 34-36C. Waves less than 1 metre and about 1 metre offshore.

South (East Coast)

During April 4-9: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain. Lows of 21-25C, highs of 29-35C. Waves about 2 metres and higher during thundershowers.

South (West Coast)

During April 4-9: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains. Lows of 22-26C, highs of 29-35C. Waves about 1-2 metres and higher during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

During April 3-7: Cool mornings, strong winds and a temperature rise of 1-3C; isolated thundershowers. Lows of 20-22C, highs of 28-31C.

During April 8-9: A rise of 3-5C with isolated light rains. Lows of 24-27C, highs of 32-37C.

Published : April 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

